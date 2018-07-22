Man shot in Markham

Police investigate a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018 in the 16200 block of South 162nd St in Markham after a car tried to run over 1 police officer. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot by police after the car he was in tried running over an officer in south suburban Markham.

Officers tried pulling over the vehicle early Sunday morning once they identified it as stolen, according to police sources at the scene. As officers approached the vehicle, it took off and tried to run over one of the Markham officers.

Shots were fired and someone in the vehicle was hit, according to officials. The car stopped and two people bailed in the 16200 block of South Paulina Avenue. One person was apprehended, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Further information was not available.