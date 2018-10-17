Man critically wounded in McKinley Park shootout with concealed-carry holder

A man was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a concealed-carry permit holder Wednesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:22 p.m., the 30-year-old was standing on a corner in the 3600 block of South Paulina yelling “gang slurs” at a man passing by in a dark-colored vehicle, according to Chicago police.

He pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the man in the vehicle, who returned fire, striking the 30-year-old in the abdomen and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The man who fired from the vehicle has a valid concealed-carry permit and FOID card, police said. He was being questioned by detectives as a person of interest Wednesday afternoon, but has not been arrested.