Man shot in parking lot of Jewel-Osco on Near West Side sues parent company

A 25-year-old man who was shot during an armed robbery last month in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco store on the Near West Side has sued the grocery chain’s parent company claiming the staff failed to properly secure the store and respond to his calls for help.

About 5:35 p.m. April 20, Derrick Bradshaw was shot in the leg during a robbery in the 1100 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

Bradshaw was walking into the store at 1220 S. Ashland Ave. when another man walked up to him in the parking lot and demanded his wallet and cellphone at gunpoint, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court against Jewel-Osco and its parent company, New Albertson’s, Inc.

After screaming for help, the store’s employees and its contracted security officers failed to assist him, and he was shot, the suit claims. As a result of the attack, Bradshaw suffered a fractured hip and other injuries.

Bradshaw, who is affiliated with an unknown gang, has a substantial criminal record, police said. Most recently, he was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery after attacking two Chicago Fire Department paramedics Dec. 4, 2017 in the 1400 block of North Massasoit Avenue.

He was free on bond at the time he was shot, court records show. His next court date was set for May 23.

On Jan. 22, another person was “presumably injured” in an armed robbery in the store’s parking lot, according to the suit. Thus, the store’s employees were aware that “illegal activity including but not limited to assaults, batteries, thefts and robberies were taking place on the premises.” The store’s employees also knew that Bradshaw’s attacker posed a threat to shoppers because he had previously “committed criminal acts on the premises.”

New Albertson’s failed to provide adequate security at the store and allowed the robber to seriously wound Bradshaw during the robbery despite his cries for help, according to the suit. The company also failed to hire a sufficient amount of security personnel to monitor dangerous people on the property.

Bradshaw’s suit seeks more than $50,000, as well as compensation for his legal costs.

New Albertson’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.