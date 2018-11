Man shot, in serious condition after West Garfield Park drive-by attack

An unknown shooter seriously wounded a man early Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:28 a.m., the 36-year-old was walking in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he was shot by a person inside a passing silver Chevy Traverse, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.