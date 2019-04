Man shot in Skokie

A man was shot Monday in Skokie.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 8:45 p.m in the 4700 block of Main Street, Skokie police said. Upon arrival, offers located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, police said.

Skokie police are investigating this incident.

