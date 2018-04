Man, 18, shot multiple times in Austin

An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was shot in hand, armpit and back about 7:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.