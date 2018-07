Man shot multiple times in head in Grand Crossing

A man was shot Wednesday in the 800 block of East 78th Street. | Google Earth

A man was shot multiple times in the head Wednesday evening in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was in a vehicle about 8:05 p.m. when someone walked up to him and opened fire in the 800 block of East 78th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was shot several times in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.