Man shot multiple times in Park Manor

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 50-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a minivan when a male fired shots, striking him in the head, chest and arm at 2:32 a.m. in the first block of East Marquette Road, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.