Man shot multiple times in leg in Austin

A 23-year-old man was wounded in an Austin shooting Monday on the West Side.

About 1:40 a.m., the man was walking in the 5400 block of West Walton Street when an unknown male approached and fired shots, hitting him multiple times in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

