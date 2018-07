Man shot multiple times on Near South Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening on the Near South Side.

The 22-year-old was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back about 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center. It was not clear what condition he was in.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.