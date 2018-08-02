Man shot near Green Line stop in West Woodlawn

A man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 61-year-old was standing on the corner near the CTA Green Line King Drive station when he heard shots and felt pain about 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in his leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He did not know where the shots came from, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.