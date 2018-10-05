Man shot in Rogers Park not related to recent murders: police

Police said a shooting Friday morning in Rogers Park did not appear to be connected to a pair of recent murders in the North Side neighborhood.

A 37-year-old man was involved in an argument with someone he knew when the person pulled out a gun and shot him in the back at 7:44 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview, according to Chicago police. He was taken in serious condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting “does not appear to be related to [the] serial pattern” of recent incidents in which two men were shot to death with the same gun in separate Rogers Park attacks. He said detectives have crime camera video and were receiving information from the community.

Area North detectives were investigating.