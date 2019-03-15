Man shot to death in Humboldt Park: police

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side Thursday night.

At 10:14 p.m, the man was driving in the 3200 block of West Grand Avenue when another vehicle drove up alongside and fired shots, striking him in the neck and chest, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.