Man shot twice in Gresham

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking at 12:18 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Bishop when someone got out of the passenger side of a light-colored truck and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The man started to run away while the shooter got back into the truck and continued firing, police said. The man was shot in the lower back and right leg.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.