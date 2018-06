Man shot twice in Washington Park

A man was shot twice by someone he knew Wednesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old man was walking when two males he knew came up to him and at least one of them took out a gun and shot him at 10:27 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot twice in the leg and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.