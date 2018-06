Man shot while sitting on porch in Park Manor

Chicago Police investigate a shooting that left one man wounded Thursday morning in the 6800 block of South Langley. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 42-year-old was sitting on a porch when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots at 2:18 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Langley, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.