Man shot while walking in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when he saw another male fire several shots at 4:46 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.