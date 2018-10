Man shot while walking on West Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the border of the Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was walking about 12:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his knee, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.