Man shows up at hospital after West Town shooting

A man who walked into a hospital Friday morning told authorities he’d been shot in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 23-year-old showed up at Rush University Medical Center at 9:49 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both legs, according to Chicago police. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

The man told investigators he had been travelling in a vehicle when he was shot near Maypole Street and Wood Avenue, police said.