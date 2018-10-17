Man shows up at Oak Park hospital, says he was shot in Austin

A man walked into a west suburban hospital Wednesday morning claiming he’d been shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old man showed up at Rush Oak Park Hospital at 5:51 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his ring finger, according to Chicago police. He has since been treated and released.

He told investigators he was standing outside about 5:45 a.m. near Cortez Street and Pine Avenue when he heard a shot and ran away, police said. Detectives searched the area but were unable to locate a crime scene or any shell casings.

Area North detectives were investigating.