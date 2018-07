Man shows up at Rush University Medical Center after being shot

A man took himself to Rush University Medical Center Sunday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound.

About 4:50 p.m., the 24-year-old was shot in his left foot, according to Chicago Police. He later showed up at Rush, where his condition was stabilized.

The man was uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t tell them where the shooting happened, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.