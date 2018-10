Man shows up at South Side hospital 2 days after being shot in Englewood

A man who was shot Tuesday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood walked into a hospital to seek treatment two days later.

The 38-year-old was shot in the right thigh about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of South Vinennes, according to Chicago police.

He initially tried to treat his wound at home but showed up at St. Bernard Hospital Thursday morning to seek medical attention, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.