Man tried to lure 10-year-old girl into vehicle in Lawndale

Police are warning residents of an attempted kidnapping and child luring Wednesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

A 10-year-old girl got off of a CTA bus about 4:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue and was crossing the street northbound on Homan Avenue when a man pulled up with his driver’s side window slightly rolled down and told the girl “get in the car so I can take you somewhere,” according to Chicago police.

The girl ran away and the man drove off eastbound on 16th Street, police said.

He was driving a blue four-door vehicle and was wearing a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8385.