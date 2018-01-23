Man tries to kidnap girls in Fuller Park

An attempted kidnapping was reported Monday afternoon in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., a man in a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, approached two girls in the 300 block of West 47th Street as they walked after school, according to Chicago Police.

The man showed what looked like a pipe or a crowbar and told them to get into the SUV, police said. They ran to a nearby park and reported the incident.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, with a light complexion, blond hair and a dark, trimmed mustache and beard, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.