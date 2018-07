Man in his wheelchair shot on the South Side

A man was shot Sunday in the 800 block of East 89th Street | Google Maps

A man in a wheelchair was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:35 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in his wheelchair in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone stepped out of a black SUV and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his neck and twice in his arm, police said. He was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.