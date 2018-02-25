Man, woman killed in Gary shooting

A man and a woman were shot to death early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

The 29-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were both pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Carolina Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

They had both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides, the coroner’s office said. Their identities were not released pending notification of their families.

Further details were not immediately available.