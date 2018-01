Man, woman wounded in South Side shooting

Two people were shot early Tuesday on the South Side.

The 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were in a gray Prius just before 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Sacramento when someone fired shots from another vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her left elbow and a graze wound to the back of her head, police said. The man was shot in his left leg and back.

They drove to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.