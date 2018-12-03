Man wounded in drive-by shooting dies 2 months later

A man wounded in a September drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side has died.

Kenneth Hicks, 33, was shot Sept. 27 when two males got out of a vehicle in the 6100 block of South Justine and opened fire at Hicks and a 36-year-old man, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hicks was struck multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died Sunday morning, authorities said. An autopsy found he died from delayed complications of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police said no one was in custody in connection with the shooting, which was still under investigation by Area South detectives.