Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot Sunday night in the 3100 block of West Madision Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/ Sun-Times

A man was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:20 p.m., the 35-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Madison Avenue when someone fired shots and struck him in the armpit, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police had taped off an area in a courtyard of an apartment complex.

The shooting took place two blocks away from where four people were wounded in two separate shootings only one night before, including a 12-year-old boy.