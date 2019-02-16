Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting with 4 gunmen

Four people shot at a man and wounded him in the arm Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 4:25 a.m., the group of males cornered a 25-year-old man as he stood on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago police. He tried to make a run for it and was met with a hail of bullets from all four of them.

The 25-year-old was only struck in the arm, however, and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.