Man wounded in Eden Garden Shooting

A man was shot Sunday in Eden Garden on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of South Michigan Avenue at about 2:55 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man, 36, was shot in the right arm, police said.

He was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South Detectives investigate.