Man wounded in Homan Square drive-by shooting

A man was shot in a drive-by attack Thursday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:30 a.m., the 35-year-old was in the 3200 block of West Polk when a blue van drove by and a male inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the right shoulder and right leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.