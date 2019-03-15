Man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Bullets had shattered the window of a van in which two men were shot. | Brian Jackson / Sun-Times

A man is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot early Friday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was in his parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue at 2:10 a.m., police said.

Someone in a green Ford Explorer drove up and fired shots at the victim after a verbal argument, striking him in the arm and abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. His condition was unknown.

Area North detectives are investigating.