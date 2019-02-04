Our Pledge To You

Man wounded in LeClaire Courts shooting

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot Monday afternoon in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was shot in his right leg at 2:13 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Laporte, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.

