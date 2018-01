Man wounded in neck and chest in Humboldt Park in serious condition

A man was wounded in the neck and chest Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A man in his 20s sustained puncture wounds to his neck and chest about 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

The circumstances surrounding his injuries were unknown as of Sunday night, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.