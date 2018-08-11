Man wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was getting out of a vehicle when he heard shots and started to run away before realizing he had been shot about 10:30 p.m. in the first block of West 125th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the hand and lower back and was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He did not know where the shots came from, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.