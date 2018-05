Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the pinky at 7:08 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Champlain, according to Chicago Police. The shooting is believed to be domestic in nature.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.