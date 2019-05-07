Second man charged in fatal shooting of mom at cellphone store

A second man has been accused of shooting at rival gang members and inadvertently killing a mother who was cellphone shopping with her sons last month on the Southwest Side.

Marco Zabala, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the April 26 slaying of Candice Dickerson, a single mother who worked as a pharmacy technician, Chicago police and authorities said.

Zabala is now facing the same charges as Bryan Mitchell, who was ordered held without bail on Tuesday. Cook County prosecutors laid out how Mitchell and two unnamed people chased down a rival gang’s vehicle in Chicago Lawn and fired the shot that flew into a Metro PCS store at 59th Street and Kedzie Avenue and fatally wounded Dickerson.

Dickerson was struck in the face in front of her two sons, and was taken to a Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, authorities said.

Dickerson, who lived a few blocks away from where she was shot, was a “committed and beloved” pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, a spokesperson for the hospital said. She was also a single mother of three sons — ages 10, 12 and 17. Her two youngest sons were present at the shooting.

Zabala, who lives in Gage Park, was arrested Sunday, police said. He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.