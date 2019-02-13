Our Pledge To You

Chicago

02/13/2019, 09:46am

FOUND: Elderly man missing from South Chicago

Marvin Lynch | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
An 85-year-old man who was reported missing since Tuesday from the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side has been found.

Marvin Lynch was last seen in the 7900 block of South Clyde, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert Wednesday morning, stating that Lynch had been located and reunited with his family. Further details were not released.

 

