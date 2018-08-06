Masked shooter kills 1, wounds another in Altgeld Gardens: police

A man was killed and a woman was wounded early Monday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

Just past midnight, the two people were standing in front of a home in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone wearing a ski mask approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The 50-year-old man was shot in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 55-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition had stabilized.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.