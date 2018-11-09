Mayday called after firefighters trapped inside burning building on South Side

Chicago firefighters respond to mayday alert in the 7800 block of South Sangamon. | Chicago Fire Department

A mayday alert was issued after a vacant apartment in the South Side Gresham neighborhood went up in flames Friday morning, temporarily entrapping multiple squatters and Chicago firefighters.

At 3 a.m., an abandoned duplex in the 7800 block of South Sangamon caught on fire after two women lit candles inside, according to Chicago police. The women, 38 and 41 years old, woke up to the apartment ablaze.

The mayday was declared when the second floor pancaked onto the first while Chicago firefighters were inside, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. They were all rescued with no injuries.

The two women were taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital for smoke inhalation, authorities said. One 66-year-old man who resided in the vacant building has been displaced.

No one was in custody early Friday for the fire. CPD and CFD were investigating the incident.