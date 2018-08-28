Suspect in Maywood homicide fires shot while running from cops in West Pullman

A suspect in a west suburban homicide investigation fired at Illinois State Police officers during a chase that ended in the West Pullman neighborhood early Tuesday on the Far South Side.

The suspect was not taken into custody and was still being sought by authorities Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by state police.

At 12:07 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers spotted a vehicle headed south on Interstate 57 at 111th Street that was wanted in connection with a Maywood homicide investigation, state police said. The vehicle was connected to “a homicide and aggravated fleeing and eliding from an earlier date.”

Maywood police did not immediately reply to a request for more information Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it drove off, state police said. The troopers pursued until it crashed near 127th and Parnell.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, got out after the crash and ran off on foot, according to state police. He fired a single gunshot as he ran away. State police did not return fire and no one was injured by the shot.

The suspect was described as an approximately 5-foot-10 black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks, state police said. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400.