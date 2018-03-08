Men accused of robbing ticket seller in Naperville

Two men have been charged with robbing someone after arranging over the internet to meet and buy concert tickets last year in west suburban Naperville.

Arrest warrants were issued for Connor Machota, 18, who turned himself in to police March 1, and Jaziel Bradley, 19, who still has an active warrant, Naperville police said. Both were residents of Romeoville.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. July 18 when Naperville police were called for a robbery outside a restaurant in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard, police said.

The suspects had arranged over social media to meet the victim and buy four Lollapalooza tickets, police said. But when they met, the two suspects showed a silver handgun before taking the victim’s cellphone, car keys, concert tickets and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Machota and Bradley were identified as suspects following an investigation, Naperville police said.

Court information for Machota was not immediately available.