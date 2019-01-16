Mental health advocates want task force to study issue in Chicago

Advocates backing the creating of a mental health task force held a news conference at City Hall Wednesday before the proposal was considered by a City Council committee. | Troy Closson/For the Sun-Times

Mental health advocates hope widely supported plans to establish a task force to study the state of mental health services in Chicago will be approved at a City Council committee Wednesday afternoon.

The proposed Public Mental Health Clinic Service Expansion Task Force, sponsored by Ald. Sophia King (4th) and signed onto by all but one of the other aldermen, would “explore (the) re-opening of mental health clinics and identify budgetary and operational recommendations for expansion of existing facilities.”

Advocates and activist groups, including members of the Collaborative for Community Wellness and Southside Together Organizing for Power, gathered behind King before Tuesday’s meeting to support creating the task force; they held posters reading, among other things, “public mental health is a human right” and “más fondos para más clinicas publicas.”

“We are all aware of the anecdotal issues related to the gaps in mental health care that face our wards,” King said prior to Tuesday’s vote by the Committee on Health and Environmental Protection. “Today we are calling for a task force to re-examine the state of mental health resources in the city of Chicago.”

The committee hearing is set to begin around 1 p.m.

