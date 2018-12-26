Metra train nearly hit 3 vehicles after November gate malfunction in Mokena

Still from a Facebook video that shows a Metra train nearly hitting three vehicles on Nov. 9 at the 191st Street crossing in Mokena.

Three vehicles were almost hit by a Metra train last month after a crossing gate malfunctioned in southwest suburban Mokena.

The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 9. Crossing gates and lights failed to activate about 8:45 a.m. that day as inbound Rock Island District train 506 approached the 191st Street crossing in Mokena, between the Front Street and Hickory Street stations, according to Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom.

A video posted to Facebook shows the near-miss crash from the perspective of a vehicle driving west on 191st toward the crossing. Two SUVs, one heading east and the other heading west, can be seen crossing the tracks moments before the train comes through the crossing. The vehicle with the camera swerves and comes to an abrupt stop before the crossing.

The person who posted the video did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Dahlstrom said the problem was caused by an electrical short in the crossing gate, and a crew was immediately dispatched to repair it. The gate was fixed by 3:40 p.m. that day.

During the repairs, precautions were put into place to prevent trains from crossing until the street was clear, Dahlstrom said. A crew member would get off each approaching train to stop vehicles from crossing the tracks, and trains would cross at a reduced speed.

“We take these incidents very seriously, which is why we had an immediate response on the scene,” Dahlstrom said.