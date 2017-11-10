Metra Electric South Chicago trains halted after vehicle struck

Trains on the South Chicago branch of the Metra Electric District line were halted during the morning commute Wednesday after a train struck a vehicle on the South Side.

Outbound train No. 307, scheduled to depart Chicago at 6:50 a.m., struck the vehicle about 7:10 a.m. on the South Chicago branch of the line near the Bryn Mawr station at East 71st Street and South Jeffery Avenue, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

An adult who was inside the vehicle at the time refused medical treatment, said Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

As of 7:50 a.m., all inbound and outbound train movement on the South Chicago branch was halted, the transit agency reported.