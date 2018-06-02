Metra offers roundtrip pass to Ravinia Festival through Sept. 16

Metra announced a special roundtrip pass Tuesday for the 2018 Ravinia Festival in north suburban Highland Park.

As of Friday, those planning to attend an event at the outdoor venue can board the UP North Line at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 500 W. Madison or any other station along the way and get the pass, according to Metra. Metra is offering the $8 roundtrip pass on all trains to and from Ravinia Festival after 1:30 p.m.

The pass can be purchased at stations or on the train, Metra said.

For weekend concerts, the railroad is running a Ravinia special departing Ogilvie at 5:35 p.m., with nonstop express service after Evanston for a scheduled 6:25 p.m. arrival at the venue. All outbound afternoon trains departing Chicago on the UP North also stop at Ravinia’s west gate.

For weekday concerts, the railroad has regularly scheduled trains providing service to the park. The 5:50 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:44 p.m. Ogilvie departures go to Ravinia’s west gate, with Braeside station at 10 N. St. John’s Ave. in Highland Park having additional arrival times.

“Leave the car behind and let Metra do the driving so you can focus on enjoying the concert,” Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.