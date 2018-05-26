Metra warns of scam asking job seekers to pay cash for employment

Metra issued a warning Thursday to job applicants about a scam involving individuals claiming to be representatives of the rail system offering jobs in exchange for cash.

There is no program requiring payment for employment, which is fraudulent and illegal, according to a statement from Metra.

Metra discovered some job seekers have been told they could pay between $250 and $500 in exchange for a job, the statement said. Multiple scammers could be working solo or together in the scam. Complaints have been sent to the Metra Police Department.

The only way to apply to Metra is to visit http://www.metrarail.com, the statement said. Current available positions can be found by clicking on “About Metra” on the homepage, then clicking on “Careers.” Metra only considers applications through its website.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by or has information on the scam can call Capt. Brian Peters of the Metra Police Department at (312) 322-6513.