Michael Avenatti proposes charity MMA fight with Donald Trump Jr.

WASHINGTON — Attorney Michael Avenatti proposed Tuesday to fight Donald Trump Jr. for charity.

Yes, really.

Avenatti, a frequent Trump critic who represented adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen, made the proposal during lunch with an NBC reporter.

Dylan Byers, a media reporter, wrote on Twitter that he was having lunch with Avenatti when the lawyer proposed “a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr.”

Avenatti wrote on Twitter, “My portion of the proceeds from the fight will be split 50% to rebuilding Puerto Rico and 50% to @RAINN.”

My portion of the proceeds from the fight will be split 50% to rebuilding Puerto Rico and 50% to @RAINN. Just waiting on Bif to confirm. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 9, 2018

He added that he was just waiting for Trump Jr. to confirm the fight.

Avenatti has become a focal point in many of the major stories since Daniels’ story of a payment to keep her silent about an affair with the president led to Cohen’s downfall. He is also debating a possible 2020 presidential run against Trump.

Also, Avenatti represented families separated at the southern border and a woman who alleged sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination process.

Avenatti and Trump Jr. have bickered before, with each making fun of the other on social media.

An MMA fight would take things to a new level.