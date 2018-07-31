Missing 31-year-old man last seen in South Shore

A 31-year-old man reported missing by police Tuesday was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood.

Jeremy Stanford was last seen July 20 in the area of 79th Street and Colfax Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Stanford was described as black with a medium complexion, about 6-foot and 195 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants.

Stanford has a tattoo on the left side of his neck that reads, “heavy hitter,” according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.